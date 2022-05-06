CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is looking for an individual that embodies the crime-fighting spirit of former board member and WCIA anchor Dave Benton. That Champaign County resident would receive the “Dave Benton Crime Fighter Award.”

In a news release, Crime Stoppers officials said, “The intent is to recognize an individual who has made a difference in the fight against crime.” They went on to say the winner must have been involved in some ongoing program “that helped to stop a crime, solve a case, or made a big difference in resolving a dangerous situation that made a neighborhood, community or the whole of Champaign County safer.”

The award will be presented during the Annual Meeting of the Board of Directors, according to officials. That will happen in July. You must have nominations in by June 1. You can fill out your nominations online.

In addition to being presented with the award, the winner will get $500, a framed certificate and their name on a plaque.