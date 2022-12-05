CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an aggravated battery that happened in September.

Officials said that the evening of Sept. 17, two men attacked a third inside One Stop Food and Liquor on North Neil Street. Champaign Police identified one of the suspects but needs help identifying the other.

The unidentified suspect appeared to be Black and was wearing a gray Super Mario Brothers t-shirt and black Adidas pants. The suspects left the store in a red sedan, possibly a Mitsubishi.

Anyone who has information about this battery, or any other crime in Champaign County, is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers using one of three methods: by phone (217-373-8477), online or the P3 Tips app.

Crime Stoppers will never ask for a tipster’s name and any tip that Crime Stoppers receive is electronically stripped of identifying information. A tip that results in an arrest can be rewarded with up to $5,000 in cash.