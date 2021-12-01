Crime Stoppers looking for burglary suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is looking for information about a burglary that resulted in criminal damage.

Crime Stoppers Coordinator John Dorsey said that between 1:30 and 2 a.m. on Nov. 23, someone burglarized and damaged three cars at Precision Auto Detailing in Springfield and attempted to break into The Taco Joint, located on the same property. The suspect is described as a white male.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip on Crime Stoppers’ website or by using the P3 Tips app. Tips that result in an arrest can be rewarded with up to $2500 in cash.