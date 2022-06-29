SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding the person who broke into a home over the weekend.

Photo courtesy of Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers said that just before 5 a.m. on Sunday, someone broke into a home in the 2300 block of Ramsey Road. The suspect spent several minutes inside the home, which was occupied at the time, before leaving on foot.

The suspect is described as a male in his late teens or early 20s and was wearing a hoodie and face mask.

People who can identify the suspect are asked to submit a tip by calling 217-788-8427, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app. All calls and tips are anonymous and tips that result in an arrest can be rewarded with up to $2500.