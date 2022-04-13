SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties is asking for the public’s help in solving a bank robbery that happened last week.

On April 8, a man entered the U.S. Bank at 800 East Grand Avenue and displayed a gun, demanding money from the teller. He fled south on foot after the robbery.

The suspect is described as a black male approximately 50 years old with dark complexion and gray facial hair. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing dark jeans, a black hoodie and a black face mask.

Anyone who can identify the suspect can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip online or through the P3 Tips app. Tips that result in an arrest can be rewarded with up to $2500.