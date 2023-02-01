SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving an instance of aggravated battery and mob action that happened earlier this month outside Sacred Heart-Griffin High School.

Crime Stoppers officials said that just after 6 p.m. on Jan. 7, someone was assaulted in a parking lot outside the school gym. There are three suspects: two men with short hair and a woman with shoulder-length hair, all of whom were wearing dark clothing. The suspects beat the victim in the head and face with their fists before fleeing on foot.

At this time, no photos are available of the incident or of the suspects.

Anyone who can provide information that can solve the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427, visit their website or use the P3 Tips app to submit a tip. Tips that result in an arrest can be rewarded with up to $2,500 in cash.