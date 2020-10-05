Crime Stoppers kiosk in courthouse

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are hoping a kiosk in the Champaign County Courthouse will help increase their number of tips to solve crimes.

In a news release, authorities said the kiosk displays rotating information on how to submit tips to Champaign County Crime Stoppers. It will also show public safety information, Crimes of the Week and other announcements. The kiosk will also become fully activated with information pertaining to Amber Alerts when necessary.

Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said the courthouse was the perfect place to place the kiosk. “With a large number of the public visiting the Champaign County Courthouse every day, this seems like a great opportunity to increase information-sharing with the public. This new kiosk helps us to do that!”

This is not the first kiosk of its kind in the county. Officials said there is another similar kiosk at Parkland College. It was installed late last year.

Officers said these kiosks were funded by a grant from the Champaign Rotary Club.