CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are still investigating an armed bank robbery that happened last week and Crime Stoppers is joining the effort to identify the person responsible.

The robbery happened Monday, June 5, at the Midland States Bank on West Springfield Avenue. Officials said that just before 2 p.m., a suspect entered the bank with a gun and demanded money. He was given an undisclosed amount of money and left before police arrived. There was no evidence to suggest the gun was fired during the robbery.

Footage recorded by the bank’s security cameras showed that the suspect appeared to be a man with a medium build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, light gray sweatpants, black shoes, gloves and a black face mask.

Police are asking that anyone with video footage, recorded on either cell phone or building security cameras, to review their footage and look for any suspicious people or vehicles in the area around the time of the robbery. They believe such footage could help in the investigation.

Anyone who has video footage or additional information about the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can call 217-373-8477, visit Crime Stoppers’ website or use the P3 Tips app to submit tips anonymously. Any tip submitted through these means is also eligible for a cash reward if an arrest is made using the information provided.