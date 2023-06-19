CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is joining the investigation into a shooting last week at a pop-up party in Champaign. Four people were shot, and Crime Stoppers is hoping someone from the community can identify the person responsible.

Champaign Police are still investigating the June 11 gathering near Douglas Park that ended in chaos when someone opened fire. During that shooting, a 17-year-old was shot in the head and was left fighting for his life. A 29- and 27-year-old were shot in their limbs, and a 23-year-old was grazed in the ear.

The chaos that followed also resulted in at least three motor vehicle collisions, which resulted in two others being hurt. Multiple parked vehicles were damaged and at least one home was hit by gunfire.

The party shooting was of two that happened in Champaign in the early hours of June 11. Just hours earlier, two 21-year-olds were hurt in combined shooting-stabbing incident on South Neil Street. Two men have been arrested in connection to the Neil Street incident.

Crime Stoppers officials did not provide any information about a suspect in the party shooting. They’re hoping someone from the public can provide information that will lead to a suspect being developed, identified and arrested.

Anyone who has cell phone or surveillance camera footage recorded in the area is asked to review their footage from around the time of the shooting – 3:35 a.m. People should look for suspicious people or vehicles.

Anyone who has footage, or other information that could assist in the investigation, is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers accepts tips submitted to their tipline (217-373-8477), website or mobile app P3 Tips.

Any tips submitted through these methods is anonymous, even to law enforcement, and eligible for a maximum $5,000 cash reward if the information provided leads to an arrest.