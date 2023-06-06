RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is joining the hunt for a wanted Rantoul man and they’re asking the public for help in finding him.

Officials said the wanted individual is 43-year-old Moises Concepcion-Roman. Champaign County Court records indicate that he was tried for possessing a stolen vehicle earlier this year and pleaded guilty to the charge against him. Concepcion-Roman was given credit for time already served in custody and was released, but with a stipulation to return to court for a follow-up hearing.

Records indicate he never appeared for that hearing, and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Concepcion-Roman is described as being a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 10 inches in height and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone who knows of Concepcion-Roman’s location is asked to submit their knowledge to Champaign County Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app.

Crime Stoppers will also reward tips that result in Concepcion-Roman’s arrest with up to $5,000.