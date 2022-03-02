CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers is announcing a significant increase in the cash rewards paid out for anonymous tips that help solve homicide and felony gun crimes in Champaign County.

According to officials, Crime Stoppers will now pay a $5,000 cash reward for tips that lead to an arrest in a homicide case, and $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in a felony crime involving a firearm. The raise in rewards was made possible thanks to donations from the public and a $100,000 grant from the City of Champaign.

Officials said the increased rewards go into effect immediately and will be applied to new tips that are approved by the Crime Stoppers Board of Directors starting at their March 31st meeting.

“Champaign County Crime Stoppers wants to continue to be part of the solution and help eliminate the illegal gun crimes that have plagued Champaign County in recent years,” said John Hecker, President of Champaign County Crime Stoppers. “Our maximum reward had been $1,000 since our nonprofit agency was first established 35 years ago. Thanks to a recent increase in fundraising, and a generous grant from the City of Champaign, I’m pleased to share we can now offer larger rewards that we believe will encourage more people to step forward and help solve these senseless, violent crimes.”

Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen said, “The impact of Crime Stoppers in helping to catch and convict those responsible for gun violence in our community is undisputed. The Champaign City Council’s support for this program continues to enhance the City’s partnership with this impactful program.”

Urbana Police Chief Bryant Seraphin added, “Many times, a Crime Stoppers tip was the catalyst to get a case moving forward. I can’t imagine not having a local Crime Stoppers program, and any effort to build on to the program will be a positive use of resources.”

Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips from the public by phone (217-373-TIPS), website and through the free P3 Tips mobile app. Tips are accepted for any criminal activity, whether a homicide, gun crime, “Crime of the Week”, wanted fugitive, or any other crime or potential crime the tipster has information about. Learn more about Champaign County Crime Stoppers here.