Crime Stoppers hosts Prescription Pill Take Back Day and shredding event

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Law enforcement officers in Champaign and the Champaign County Crime Stoppers were doing their part to help prevent drug addiction and overdoses.

They held their annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which was designed to encourage people to dispose of unwanted medicine safely.

Officials with Crime Stoppers were also shredding old documents and for the first time – collecting unused phones to recycle safely.

According to the DEA, Americans turned in more than 980,000 pounds of drugs in fall 2020.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 13% of Americans reported starting or increasing substance abuse during the pandemic, and the number of opioid overdoses jumped 33% between April and May of 2020.

If you are interested in discarding unwanted medications, you can find a drop-off site on the Drug Take Back Day website.