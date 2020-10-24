Crime stoppers host shred event

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime stoppers held their annual shred event.

People could drive up and drop off not only secure documents for shredding, but also any unwanted prescription drugs or recycle used cell phones.

This is the fifth year for the shred event. It’s normally held in may, but was pushed back because of COVID-19.

“Having this every year as we have had in the past and then, we didn’t have it at the normal time. We typically have it in May or June. So there’s not many of these happening this year and so for us to be able to still put this on has been really good,” says Crime Stoppers Vice President Dawn Coyne Trimble.

People were asked to make a $10 donation if possible for Crime Stoppers. Organizers don’t know yet if they’ll host a second shred event this year.