CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is recognizing a successful month to achieve victory over violence.

Board members say $10,500 will be awarded to anonymous tipsters, who came forward with information to help authorities track down wanted criminals.

Crime Stoppers recently raised reward amounts for tipsters, and that has created more of an incentive for people to come forward with anonymous information in connection to a crime. Crime Stoppers is now paying $2,500 cash for tips leading to an arrest where a gun was used in a felony crime and $5,000 cash for a tip leading to an arrest in a homicide case.

The group worked with authorities across the Champaign County area in the last month to solve six different cases—including a homicide.

Board President John Hecker says people want to end the violence, and it’s gratifying to see the community’s positive response to the increased rewards.

