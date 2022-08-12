SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in helping the Springfield Police Department solve a burglary that happened last week.

Photo courtesy of Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers officials said that around 9:43 p.m. on Friday, someone walked into D&J Café at 915 West Laurel Street and took $350 in cash, $200 in gift cards, the cash register and multiple candy bars. The suspect appeared to be a man with short hair and a beard wearing a light-colored t-shirt, dark pants and an Under Armour backpack.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-788-8427, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. All tips are made anonymously and tips that result in an arrest can be rewarded with up to $2500.