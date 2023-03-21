DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for any information they have about the theft of several air conditioning units from an apartment complex earlier this month.

Officials said that the units were stolen between Feb. 28 and March 1 from various apartments in the Wabash Crossing complex. All of the apartments affected were located on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the area of Condit Street.

In addition, officials said the suspect forced entry to a vacant apartment and stole a water heater from an apartment on that same block.

Anyone who has information regarding these crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477. All tips are anonymous and can be rewarded with $500 or more if an arrest is made using the information submitted.