CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in locating the person who committed an armed robbery last month.

The robbery happened at Slim Chickens located off of Neil Street in Champaign around 10 p.m. on June 12th. Officials state the suspect entered the business armed with a gun, ordered store employees in the office and forced them to turn over the contents of the safe.

The suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a light skinned Black male between 30-40 years old. He was wearing blue jeans, white shoes, a black Nike hoodie and a blue face mask. Nearby businesses are being asked to review their exterior security footage from around the time of the robbery.



Photos courtesy of Champaign County Crime Stoppers

If you have any information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County, please contact Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-TIPS, through their website or via P3 Tips mobile app. All tips are anonymous and tips in this case can be rewarded with up to $2500 if they result in an arrest.