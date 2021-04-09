Crime Stoppers continues gun bounty reward progam

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is continuing its Illegal Gun Bounty Reward Program.

People can anonymously send a tip and potentially receive a cash reward. If that tip leads to the arrest of someone who used a gun for a felony in Champaign County, the person can receive up to $1,000. So far, the program has taken 32 guns off the streets, and has lead to the arrests of 26 people involved in gun related felonies.

So far, 24 rewards were approved for a total of $24,000 in cash payouts.

“We do not want to know who called,” said John Hecker, Champaign County Crime Stoppers President. “There’s no tracers, there’s no caller ID, so its totally anonymous.”

Crime Stoppers said the warmer weather has resulted in an increase in gun-related crimes.