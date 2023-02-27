CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating a 26-year-old Champaign man with an active warrant for his arrest.

Police said Victor M. Hurtado is wanted for possessing a gun despite being a previously convicted felon. When arrested, he will be booked into jail on a $100,000 bond.

Hurtado is described as Black with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

His last known address is on the 508 West Washington Street in Champaign.