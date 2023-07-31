URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in finding the people who shot at a mobile home on the outskirts of Urbana earlier this month.

Officials said the shooting happened July 17 in the Loral Mobile Home Park. Deputies from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene around 9:45 p.m. and learned that two men fired toward the backside of a home on Beeson Drive before fleeing. Deputies found shell casings at the scene and damage to the home.

Video evidence showed that the suspects parked a dark-colored SUV on Fern Street during the crime and left in the same car. One was wearing a hoodie and light-colored pants, possibly gray or white; the other was wearing all black clothing. Authorities could not determine their race.

Anyone who was information that can help in the investigation is asked to submit their knowledge to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Any tip submitted through these means is anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if the information provided leads to an arrest.