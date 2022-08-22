CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding more information about a shooting.

Two people were hit, and they’re recovering in the hospital.

A 19-year-old man and a 25-year-old man are both stable after they were shot earlier this month.

Police responded to the intersection of White Oak Court and N. 3rd Street for a report of a large gathering and a fight. That was around 3:55 a.m. on Saturday Aug. 13.

Shortly after police arrived, officers heard dozens of gunshots and found the 19-year-old victim with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital to be treated. That’s when the second victim, a 25-year-old man, showed up to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

If you have any information about this incident, you can report it anonymously.

If that leads to an arrest, you’re entitled up to $5,000.

If you live in that area and have any surveillance video, you can also submit that anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Police are asking any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance cameras and/or persons with cell phone video to review the footage for any suspicious persons or vehicles captured in the area either during, before, or after the incident.

Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact police at 217-351-4545.

Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.

All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service – NOT law enforcement.

Cash rewards of up to $5,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.

Tipsters will never be asked their name and receive a personal code number to check on a possible reward.