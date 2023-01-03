CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help in locating a Champaign woman with a warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Police said the suspect is 47-year-old Angelia J. Gant. They described her as a 5’08” black female, weighing 233 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

The suspect’s last known address is the 1300 block of Clock St. In Champaign. A bond is set at $50,000.

If you have any information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County, please contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters are always 100% completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.

All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement. Cash rewards of up to $5,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.

Tipsters will never be asked their name and receive a personal code number to check on a possible reward.