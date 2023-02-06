URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in identifying a porch pirate who stole a package from an Urbana home last month.

Officials said the theft happened the night of Jan. 10. in the 1500 block of South Smith Road. The home’s doorbell camera recorded a Black male approaching the house, stealing the package and leaving the scene on foot. The thief was wearing a black zip-up jacket, a black stocking cap with white lettering on the front and blue jeans with holes in the knee.

Nearly a month later, the stolen package and its contents have yet to be recovered.

Anyone who has information that can help authorities solve this crime is asked to submit their information to Crime Stoppers using one of three methods: calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app. All tips submitted through these methods are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if an arrest is made.