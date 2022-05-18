SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted fugitive.

Terry McConnell is a white, 56-year-old male approximately five feet, 10 inches in height and 165 pounds in weight. McConnel is wanted on warrants for Aggravated Battery and three counts of Violating an Order of Protection; he is said to have become increasingly threatening toward the victim in these incidents.

Anyone with information on McConnell’s whereabouts is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427, online or on the P3 Tips app. All tips are anonymous and tips that result in an arrest could result in a cash reward of up to $2500.