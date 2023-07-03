CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving a credit card theft that happened two weeks ago.

Officials said that on June 21, someone stole a wallet containing credit cards from a purse at Champaign’s Meijer. Within minutes, the credit cards were used at the nearby Sam’s Club to buy a large amount of gift cards.

Two people believed to be responsible for the purchases were recorded on Sam’s security cameras. One suspect appeared to be a White male wearing a black t-shirt reading “Jordan,” light-colored jeans and a black baseball cap. He was also carrying a black backpack. The second suspect appeared to be a White female with long, dark hair and wearing glasses and a white pinstriped long sleeve shirt.

Anyone who can identify these suspects is asked to submit their knowledge to Crime Stoppers through one of three means: calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app. All tips submitted through these means are 100% anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if the information provided leads to an arrest.