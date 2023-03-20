CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in identifying a man who robbed Champaign’s Five Guys restaurant last month.

Officials said that on Feb. 7, a man walked into the Five Guys, located at 901 West Anthony Drive, just before 9:40 p.m. and displayed a gun. He demanded money from the cash register and subsequently left with $400.

The suspect was described as being a Black male, weighing approximately 170 pounds and approximately 6′ 4″ tall. He was last seen wearing all-black clothing and may have left in a dark-colored SUV. It appeared that the suspect had a tattoo of flames on his right hand.

Anyone who has information regarding this or any other crime in Champaign County is asked to contact Crime Stoppers using one of three ways: calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. All tips are 100% anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers and can be rewarded with up to $5,000 if an arrest is made using the information provided.