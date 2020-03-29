Man arrested for double homicide

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested this morning accused of killing two women.

Champaign County Sheriff Deputies were called to the home on Shore Drive around 4:15 a.m. for a welfare check.

Deputies searched the property and discovered to women deceases from apparent gunshot wounds.

They then located suspect Jonathon Perry and placed him under arrest.

Perry was transported to the Champaign County Correctional Center where he is being charged with murder.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is working this double homicide in conjunction with the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.

Names of the victims are not being released at this time, pending notification to the victims’ families.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional details will be released once more information becomes available.