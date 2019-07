CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The woman wanted for two residential burglaries featured in the July 1 Crime of the Week, was taken into custody Tuesday. The thefts happened in June on Neil Street and Briar Lane.

An electric wheelchair was stolen from a covered garage on Neil Street and surveillance video caught the suspect carrying off a TV from Briar Lane. No other information was provided about the case including whether or not a Crime Stoppers tip helped authorities find the suspect.