Crime of the Week: Recent shooting

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police ask asking for tips in a recent instance of aggravated discharge of a firearm. It happened about 5:40 pm, Saturday, May 23, on the area of Florida and Cottage Grove, Urbana.

Several homes in the area were struck by gunfire, but no one was hurt. Shell casings were collected and surveillance video showed a black SUV and gold sedan in the area. Witnesses reported the gold vehicle leaving the scene with flat tires.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com