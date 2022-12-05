DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department needs help in solving this week’s crime of the week.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 27, the Decatur Police responded to a shooting in the alley of the 1600 block of E William. Officers observed a gunshot victim with a non-life-threatening injury to their leg upon arrival on scene.

The victim was unable to provide any suspect information regarding this shooting. Officers observed numerous shell casings in the area and recovered a firearm.

Officers said they spoke to a witness who advised an older model “army green” 4-door van was possibly involved as it drove away northbound on 17th St. directly after the shooting. A witness also observed an individual dressed in all black color clothing run directly toward this van right after the shots were fired.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers said they will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime of the week.