CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) -- After two-year old Lenox Dallas went missing Tuesday morning, he was found in just over one hour thanks to help from volunteers from their own community and others.

Dallas was found six blocks from the family home with only a couple of mosquito bites. Police say he got up before his mom and was looking for his dad. They added without all the immediate help, he may have been lost longer. When neighbors got word, there was not a second thought.