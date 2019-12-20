Crews working to extract box truck

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Tow crews are working to extract an overturned box truck from a Mahomet pond.

Around 12:15 this afternoon, the driver of the box truck turned too sharply while driving on Lake of the Woods Road off Tin Cup Road.

The truck rolled into the pond, landing on its passenger side. Only one person — the driver — was in the truck at the time; officials say there are no injuries from the incident.

Traffic in the area is still blocked until the truck can be lifted out of the pond.

This is a developing story.