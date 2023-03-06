DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Fire crews from across Vermilion County worked together to put out a fire at a chemical plant.

One fire chief says because of dangerous chemicals inside, time was of the essence. It happened at Lebanon Seaboard near Ross and Carlson Lanes in Danville. Lynch, Catlin, Kickapoo, Westville, Tilton, and Georgetown emergency responders were all there.

A Tilton Division Chief says it was important to get the fire out as soon as possible because of what was on the other side of the wall. Workers used about 20 extinguishers to try to put out the fire before crews arrived. But smoke and flames were still visible when firefighters showed up.

“The fire traveled up the wall and into a void which made it very difficult to get to. So, we called in more mutual aid than normal in case things went south, plus this is a chemical business with lots of chemicals on the scene,” said Division Chief Daniel Pentecost.

He says he’s thankful for the work of all the responders. Because of the quick response, there was no chemical risk and no one was hurt.