MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Fire Department released a statement that crews responded to a vacant house fire in the early morning hours on Tuesday, working extinguish fire and save the neighboring homes from damage.

The fire department was dispatched to the 1600 block of Richmond Avenue around 4 a.m. behind the YMCA for reports of a house fire. Crews found the house on the scene fully involved in the fire, officials said. Upon questioning neighbors, firefighters determined that the house was vacant.

Crews began attacking the fire, and worked to keep it from spreading to neighboring properties. The fire department said there was damage to a house next door, including damage to a privacy fence, melted vinyl siding and two broken windows. Crews were able to keep the fire from extending to the interior of the home.

Due to the fire’s severity and the roof’s partial collapse, the fire department was assisted by the public works department in pulling unstable walls of the house down so crews could access interior hot spots and completely extinguish the fire.

Officials said the fire was brought under control in a little over an hour. No one was hurt, and fire crews continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

All crews cleared the scene at 11:56 a.m.

The Mattoon Fire Department said they were assisted at this scene by: Coles/Moultrie 911 (Ccom), Charleston Fire Department, Mattoon Public Works, Mattoon Police Department, Mattoon Inspections Office, Ameren Gas and Electric, Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance.

Courtesy: Mattoon Fire Department