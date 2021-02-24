Crews work to figure out cause of pipe burst at Hyatt

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) —A wave of water rushed out of the Hyatt Place and onto the downtown streets. A pipe inside the building burst. The Deputy Fire Marshal with the Champaign Fire Department says the weather may have been the culprit.

“That’s pretty common this time of year after the cold that we just had. Basically the pipes they get water in them. It freezes. It thaws. It expands, so sometimes pipes can burst or sprinkler heads can burst. That’s what occurred in this instance. A coupler failed and allowed water out,” said Robert Simmons, Champaign Fire Department Deputy Fire Marshal.

(Photo courtesy: Jeff Olson) Firefighters watch water rush out of a door at the Hyatt on Tuesday after a pipe burst.

The fire department says while there are precautions you can take at your home during the winter, hotel workers may not have been able to stop this from happening. “Just have the regular maintenance and inspection done on the system, but there’s no way to completely prevent it due to weather,” said Simmons.

Even though this may not have been preventable, the plumbing manager at Roto-Rooter says when the cold weather comes, homeowners should start thinking ahead. “Leave your water trickling a little bit,” said Randy Shannon, Roto-Rooter Plumbing Manager “Open your cabinets, and keep a steady temperature in your house.”

Businesses should take precautions too. “They got to make sure that they have an adequate heating source inside their boiler room,” said Shannon, “If they think they have lines that are on outside walls, have a professional come out, and just make sure it’s an adequate temperature. Make sure that everything is vented properly. Make sure that you’re doing your research before the cold weather gets here.”