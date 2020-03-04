Crews try to move cement truck

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews spent several hours trying to move a cement truck that tipped over.

It happened at Kirby Avene and Fourth Street. Fourth Street is closed and officers have been directing traffic there.

Police said it tipped over while turing. The driver is okay and no one else was hurt. However, the truck was fully loaded when it tipped. This happened around 9 a.m., so crews said that by now the cement has hardened and the truck is ruined.

They first tried to tip it right-side up with two tow trucks. That did not work. They then tried using three and almost had it at one point, but it fell back down.