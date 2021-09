RIVERTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County sheriff said officers are searching for a missing swimmer.

Sheriff Jack Campbell said a 9-1-1 call came in around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday. The caller reported there was a swimmer who was missing.

Crews gather in Riverton near the Sangamon River. They are searching after a swimmer was reported missing on Thursday afternoon.

Officers are searching Sangamon River in Riverton.

