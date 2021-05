GILLESPIE, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews are searching for a missing man.

In a Facebook post, Gillespie Fire officials said they, along with several other agencies, are looking for a 20-year-old autistic man named Desi. They stated he was last seen leaving his home around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. He was wearing white shoes, blue jeans and a polo shirt.

If you know where he is, call your local police department or 9-1-1.