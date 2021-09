ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Ameren Illinois crews that helped communities in Louisiana have returned home.

In a Facebook post, officials said linemen, tree trimmers, safety and other support workers spent two weeks in southern communities impacted by Hurricane Ida. They worked on restoration efforts in those areas.

Photo courtesy: Ameren Illinois

“We are grateful to these team members who answered the call and thankful for their safe return,” said officials. “We’d also like to thank everyone who shared their support and well wishes.”