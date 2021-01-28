Crews responding to two-car crash in city

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — First-responders are at the scene of a car crash at a major Urbana street intersection.

It happened around 9:20 a.m at University and Lincoln avenues.

University Avenue was temporarily blocked off and reopened around 10 a.m.

Police tell WCIA that one car hit another after it failed to yield. Additionally, two people involved were sent to the hospital they say.

They are expected to survive, officers say. They add those hurt were conscious and talking after the crash and felt sore.