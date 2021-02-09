Crews responding to house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — First-responders are at the scene of a house fire Tuesday in Springfield.

Springfield Fire Local #37 says it happened before 11 a.m. on North Wesley Street near East Clear Lake Avenue.

Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area.

Crews say it’s a two-story wooden frame structure. Arriving at the scene, they found heavy smoke coming out of the attic.

Firefighters say they have searched the building and no one was found inside. Crews then evacuated from the home because of structural issues.

Additionally, a hose line was drawn across Clear Lake Avenue. Firefighters are asking drivers to avoid that road.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when available.