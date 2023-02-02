MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Fire Department is currently on the scene responding to a gas leak at Lee’s Famous Recipe.

The already damaged building is located on the corner of 8th St. and Charleston Ave. Mattoon Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said crews are trying to locate the cause of the gas leak at this time.

Chief Hilligoss said 8th St. between Broadway Ave. and Charleston Ave. is blocked off to allow Ameren to dig and fix the leak.

He is advising everyone to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story.