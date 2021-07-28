One dead, another hurt after two semi-trucks crash

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police say a man has lost his life after two semi-trucks crashed Wednesday afternoon in McLean County.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on I-55 about 3 miles north of Atlanta, Ill.

Troopers say a 63-year-old man from Mascoutah was driving a truck north on I-55. That’s when police say he ran into another semi that was slowing down because of a traffic backup from a previous crash.

Police say that man was pronounced dead at the scene by the McLean County coroner.

A 57-year-old Wisconsin man was driving the truck that was hit. Troopers say he will be okay.

ORIGINAL POST: MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers are being called out to a car crash Wednesday.

It’s happening on northbound I-55 about 3 miles north of the exit to Atlanta, Ill. That’s in southern McLean County.

State police say traffic is starting to back up between Lincoln and McLean, Ill.

Troopers are asking drivers to take a different route.