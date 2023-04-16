DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department released a statement that crews responded to a vacant house fire in Decatur over the weekend.

It happened at the 1900 block of N. Church Street Saturday around 11:30 p.m., a bystander called for help. Crews arrived on the scene and reported heavy smoke and fire on the second floor in the back of the house.

The fire department said that crews were able to put out the majority of the fire on the first floor but could not get to the second floor because the stairs were burned out. Crews cut a vent hole in the roof and found fire throughout the second floor.

At that time, officials said Command ordered everyone out of the building. Once the majority of the fire was put out, crews then used a ground ladder to search on the second floor.

Officials said the fire caused extensive damage to the house.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal continues to investigate the situation. No one was hurt.