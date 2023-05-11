Decatur, Ill. (WCIA) – Crews responded to three house fires in Decatur yesterday that they call “suspicious”. The first was near North College and West Olive Streets. The second and third were near Charles and Marietta Streets.

Crews arrived at the first fire around 4:00 yesterday afternoon. There they saw fire towards the back of the house. They were able to put it out within two hours.

The second and third house fire happened at the same time, just down the block from each other. Crews responded to that one around 10:30p.m. They were able to put it out in under three hours.

Nobody was inside any of the three houses. They remain under investigation.