Crews respond to storm damage

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews responded to reports of downed trees after strong storms moved through Central Illinois.

One tree fell in the street near Maplepark and Sangamon Drives around 4:45 Sunday afternoon.

Allison Owens described the downed tree as the “best kind” because no one was hurt.

“It’s kind of like a blessing because it could have hit any one of our houses,” Owens, said, “but it missed all the houses and cars, so it’s just in the road.”

Part of Washington Street was also blocked off near Randolph after a tree fell in the road. Within the same block, another tree fell into the front porch of an apartment building.