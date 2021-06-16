Crews respond to several structure fires along Farmingdale Road

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Several structures were burned after officials said a burn pile left unattended spread.

This happened along Farmingdale Road in Pleasant Plains. Firefighters stated someone was burning leaves when the fire spread to their house as well as the neighbor’s shed and house.

The shed was destroyed while the house had significant damage.

No one was hurt.

Multiple agencies were called to help with the fire. The flames are now under control.

OLD VERSION: Springfield firefighters were called to help crews with reports of multiple structures on fire along Farmingdale Road in Pleasant Plains.

There were multiple agencies called to the scene, including Pleasant Plains, Ashland and Springfield Fire, according to a Facebook post from the Springfield department. There is no word yet on exactly how many structures were involved or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story.