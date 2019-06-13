Crews respond to restaurant fire

CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — Judy’s Kitchen and Catering prides itself in making sure customers feel at home. It’s why the town is reeling after a fire engulfed the kitchen earlier Thursday.

“Literally, like there were flames shooting out from this first platform, higher than that second platform.”

On what seemed like a normal Thursday, just before lunchtime, disaster struck.

“The restaurant’s on fire.”

A fire started in the back kitchen area.

“I started looking around because we smelled it. The girl opened the back door and, as soon as she opened it, I seen the smoke. I went and locked the front door, came back out and got everybody out.”

First responders were able to put the flames out in minutes, but the damage was already done. Not just to the building, but to the town.

Judy’s may be the only restaurant in town, but the owners pride themselves on helping the community.

“We help out with donations on Sundays. We have buffets and all the gratuity goes to whoever we’re helping at that time.”

There was a scheduled fundraiser for this weekend for a local boy with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The front of Judy’s looks the same, but if you go to the back, you’ll see all the damage.

“I mean, everybody loves Judy’s. Like everybody’s been saying, ‘What’re you going to do?’ ‘You’re going to rebuild, right?’ Yeah, we are.”

Owners say they will be closed in the short-term, but expect to be back up and running eventually.