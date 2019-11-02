Crews respond to power outage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews are responding to a power outage this morning that is currently affecting over 2,500 customers served by the Grandview substation.

The majority of customers affected are located in Northgate, and north and west of Grandview.

Work to switch feeds and re-energize each affected circuit is underway.

This could be complete for all three circuits if there are no unforeseen issues.

Customers can view and track their electric service status from the outage map, available from the Outage Center link at CWLP.com at https://outagemap.cwlp.com/.

More information and updates on outage status will be posted as available on the CWLP Facebook and Twitter pages, www.facebook.com/4CWLP, www.twitter.com/CWLP_.