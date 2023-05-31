TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Taylorville Fire Department responded to a one-vehicle rollover on Wednesday, May 31.

The fire department shared on social media that they were on the scene a few minutes before 11:30 a.m. They said they found one patient entrapped in the vehicle.

The patient had severe injuries that required immediate attention, officials said. The fire department said they extricated the patient in less than 6 minutes and treated them in the back of an ambulance.

Officials said the patient was stabilized and transferred to the care of Arch 2.

The Taylorville Fire Department said they thank Dunns Ambulance Service Taylorville, Arch Air Medical Litchfield Base, Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Taylorville Police Department, and the Illinois State Police Troop 6 for all their assistance with the incident.